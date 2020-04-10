Lilongwe emerges as coronavirus hotspot: Malawi registers 9th case

The capital city Lilongwe is merging as the biggest hotspot for the coronavirus outbreak as the country registers a 9th Covid-19 case.

The new patient is based in Lilongwe where the first three cases was recorded.

Heath Minister Jappie Mhango has confirmed the development adding that the patient has other underlying medical conditions.

Mhango, who also chairs a cabinet-level committee on the coronavirus, said up to 50,000 Malawians could die from the disease if not enough action is taken to stop the virus.

One person in Malawi has died from the outbreak and health officials are following up on over 10 000 people in self-isolation.

Malawi was one of the last African countries to detect cases of the virus, announcing its first three on 2 April.

Scientists have said each person with coronavirus infects 2.5 people and that takes about five days. This means, over a period of 30 days, more than 400 people will have been infected as a result of that one person.

If a person halves their social exposure, that first infection leads to only 15 infections after 30 days.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!