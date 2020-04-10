Manyozo asks fellow players to use time well

Captain for Be Forward Wanderers Football Club, Alfred Manyozo Junior, has asked fellow players to make use of their time well, this time when they are training individually in their various homes amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Manyozo was speaking on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) on Friday morning, saying the pandemic has disturbed a number of programmes in the country but as players, they should still hope that football action will return.

The skipper said it was necessary to cancel commencement of the league as the lives of players were more precious than football itself.

“We have been disturbed of course. We prepared very well for the season only to be hit by this problem. We were told to train on our own so that when we return for action, we shouldn’t start from zero.

“I don’t think it is only Wanderers which will be affected. All teams in the super league are going through the same. It’s important to keep fit through road work and spending sometime in the gym because our bodies are our offices,” remarked Manyozo.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!