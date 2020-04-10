Sulom speaks out on controversial Vitu transfer

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has finally spoken out on the controversial transfer of Blue Eagles midfielder Vitumbiko Kumwenda.

The player reportedly signed a three year deal with Blantyre giants Might Be Forward Wanderers few days ago.

Be Forward Wanderers secretary Maunde confirmed the development with the press.

However, Sulom general secretary Williams Banda said his association is not aware of the signing.

Banda said Sulom records indicate that the player belongs to Blue Eagles Football Club.

“As of now, our official records indicate that Vitumbiko Kumwenda is a Blue Eagles Player. He is not a free agent. If he decided to join another team, which we are not officially aware of, he will have to talk to his parent club to clear him,” Banda is quoted by The Nation newspaper of April 10, 2020.

Before the transfer window was closed at the mid-night of 31st March, 2020, Eagles valued the player at K8 million.

However, Wanderers offered to pay K3 million after negotiations but Eagles turned down the offer.

Later, the player wrote a resignation letter to his club Blue Eagles.

Meanwhile, Eagles have wrote a complaint letter to Sulom and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) accusing Wanderers of player tapping a development the Lali lubani Road outfit denies.

Wanderers claim they followed the right procedures in signing Kumwenda.

