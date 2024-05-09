Lilongwe moves towards no blackouts again as Kanengo Power Substation doubles power supply

Officials from Escom are now over the moon after Kanengo Power Substation has doubled its power supply to 158 megawatts from 85 megawatts.

This means more customers will now connected to the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) power grid.

Bernard Nkhulawe, ESCOM’s Senior Engineer (Transformer Workshop Switchgear) confirmed this as the Japanese Government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) handed over and launched the installation of transformers meant for the improvement of the substations and eradication of power outages in Lilongwe City.

Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola, hailed the Japanese Government and JICA for continued support towards the energy sector and others.

He said this is in line with the Malawi 2063, which will enhance sustainability and capacity of power supply in the capital city, contributing to its socio-economic development.

Kamkwamba Kumwenda, ESCOM’s Chief Executive Officer, also echoed similar sentiments after touring the sub-stations.

Youchi Oya, Japanese Ambassador to Malawi, stressed that his government remains committed to addressing various challenges Malawi is going through.

ESCOM started implementing the project in July 2022 and the Government of Malawi co-financed the preparatory components with K2 billion and JICA pumped in K19 billion in an agreement signed on 18 October 2021.

