Lilongwe Mpenu residents ignore voter registration, go for gold mining

Pollster Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials have complained that people of Lilongwe Mpenu are ignoring the ongoing voter registration exercise in preference for gold mining in the area of chief Mazengera’s area just three days before the closure of the registration in the district.

Chief elections officer for MEC Sam Alufandika said just half of the projected voters have so far registered, raising fears that a few people will be eligible for voting on May 21, 2019 during the tripartite elections.

Chairman of MEC Jane Ansah expressed worry that very few people are registering in the area.

“We are doing all we can to encourage people to go and register but looks like all what they are interested is to do gold mining in the area and make money,” she said.

She said MEC has embarked on massive voter education exercise in the area to woo people to go and register as there are only a few days left before the registration closes.

“Eight centres have been affected. We are telling them to go and register but looks like they are busy with their mining,” she said.

Energy, Mining and Natural Resources spokesperson Sangwani Phiri said the ministry officials will visit the area to find out if what the people are mining is real gold.

“What we know is that they are mining some small stones. Well, will go there to find out what is happening but we have not given them permission to mine anything,” said Phiri.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and his deputy Sidik Mia has been up and down in Lilongwe urging people to go and register ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

