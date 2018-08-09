Lilongwe Mpenu residents ignore voter registration, go for gold mining

Pollster Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials have complained that people of Lilongwe Mpenu are ignoring the ongoing voter registration exercise in preference for gold mining in the area of chief Mazengera’s area just three days before the closure of the registration in the district.
Chief elections officer for MEC Sam Alufandika said just half of the projected voters have so far registered, raising fears that a few people will be eligible for voting on May 21, 2019 during the tripartite elections.
Chairman of MEC Jane Ansah expressed worry that very few people are registering in the area.
“We are doing all we can to encourage people to go and register but looks like all what they are interested is to do gold mining in the area and make money,” she said.
She said MEC has embarked on massive voter education exercise in the area to woo people to go and register as there are only a few days left before the registration closes.
“Eight centres have been affected. We are telling them to go and register but looks like they are busy with their mining,” she said.
Energy, Mining and Natural Resources spokesperson Sangwani Phiri said the ministry officials will visit the area to find out if what the people are mining is real gold.
“What we know is that they are mining some small stones. Well, will go there to find out what is happening but we have not given them permission to mine anything,” said Phiri.
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and his deputy Sidik Mia has been up and down in Lilongwe urging people to go and register ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.
MEC will always make sure that in all the opposition strongholds people are defranchised so that DPP can have an upper hand. This is deliberate and I guess the Commissioners have been promised big. This is exactly what Bingu did in 1999 when DPP won with a land slide some MEC staff was rewarded with diplomatic posts like Nankwenya and Bandawe while others like Lipenga was given the post of Director of Broadcasting at MACRA.
Apa ndiye ife a DPP plus UDF tidzawinadi shuwa. Atumbukanu yang’anani Afford. Siyani kudzikonda. Siyani kukangana nokhanokha.
Zisiyeni nyau za MCP zizidzola matopewo.
Sorry anzathu a MCP ife kummwera tikalembetsa mwa unyinji ndikukabvotera wathunso mwa unyinji. Atumbuka chipani chanu cha aford ndiye dzikhalirani kukangana chomwecho anthu a chisokonezo inu
Shame on you pathfinder who always thinks of regionalism mbuzi mnthu okanika who is always bringing Malawi back
These people are much wiser. Better make money and see immidiate results than waste time voting for dogs who will never ever think of you. Big up Mpenu guys. I am urging all villagers to do the same
It’s not unwise for one to opt for mining gold, rather than going to register do that you elect people who will be minting gold at your expense.