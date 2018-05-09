Lilongwe NGO in ‘hope for the future’ campaign to reduce school dropouts

A non-governmental organisation in Lilongwe, Touch of Hope (TOH), has launched project “hope for the future” whose aim is to reduce school dropouts among pupils in the country by providing them with basic necessities.

During the launch of the project at Chisiyo Primary School in Lilongwe’s Area 36, the organisation distributed exercise books, rulers, mathematical instruments and clothes to over 50 beneficiaries.

TOH executive director, Silvia Ndalama, said as an organisation they do realise that education is the key to the improvement of people’s wellbeing and a tool to propel the country’s development.

She said the project is aimed at eliminating school dropouts and other harmful practices affecting children through provisions of available basic necessities and the project is expected to run for five years.

“The best priority area to bring about development in this country is nothing but education, that is why as an organization we have decided to invest in the education sector by providing basic necessities to pupils in this country,” she said.

In addition, the organization’s planning and marketing director, James Kapichi, said they will run the project with zeal and make sure that it achieves its intended goals.

“We would want to train parents, chiefs and stakeholders the need to encourage children to go to,” he said.

TOH was founded in 2016 and currently is operating in Lilongwe and expected to spread its wings across the country.

