The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Wednesday reinstated first vice-president Richard Msowoya, secretary general Gustav Kaliwo, treasurer general Tony Kandiero and deputy secretary general James Chatonda Kaunda and publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila.
This has been announced at the MCP’s headquarters in Lilongwe by the party’s second Vice President MacDonald Lombola at a news conference.
Lombola said the decision follows the resolution of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to end the wrangle that is putting the party on the wrong side a head of the elections in 2019.
“The suspension and dismissal has been lifted in the interests of the party cohenion so that the party moves forward,” said Lombola.
Kaliwo, Msowoya and others fell out with party president Lazarus Chakwera after they questioned, in a letter to Chakwera, his commitment to following the MCP constitution. They expressed their disagreement with their boss’ handling of appointments for leadership positions in the party.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "MCP NEC reinstate Msowoya, Kaliwo and others"
Perfect. TIone a Kaphale atani.
The rebels have won. Did Chakwera think he could flout the constitution at will.? The rebels should not withdraw the injunction until the matter is concluded in court. The next thing is to cry pyooo in 2019.
Politics at play. A big knockout ku convention! Mia wachimaliza chipani chija. Kushota kumapangitsa munthu olo chipani ukapolo. Hehede khethemuuuu Zipani pa ulendo. Youth revolution. Osawasiya madala zipani zonse. Apite kumudzi akalime . Khetemuuu Chilima, Mwenifumbo, lucius and all brilliant young it’s our time Odi ukooooooooo
That is exactly what we thought could be right. Its our hope the Kaliwo’s should get back to serve the party’s interest. We love you MCP!!!!!!!kwachaaaaa!!!!!
Yes. Let the convention discuss and end this issue. The best way is to vote them out during the convention. This is the best way to end this sponsored cancer
You thought you are clever dismissing the lawyer and his accomplices.Him wanted to put you in disrepute as you are preparing for the convention and indeed has failed your convention for moments.tuloooooo chakweal why dint you think like that earlier on.Do not wait for sunset
BRAVO MCP !!!!!!!!!!
Zikachite kuwakanika okha ku Convention konko, asazanamizire zifukwa zambirimbiri.
that is good