MCP NEC reinstate Msowoya, Kaliwo and others

The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Wednesday reinstated first vice-president Richard Msowoya, secretary general Gustav Kaliwo, treasurer general Tony Kandiero and deputy secretary general James Chatonda Kaunda and publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila.

This has been announced at the MCP’s headquarters in Lilongwe by the party’s second Vice President MacDonald Lombola at a news conference.

Lombola said the decision follows the resolution of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to end the wrangle that is putting the party on the wrong side a head of the elections in 2019.

“The suspension and dismissal has been lifted in the interests of the party cohenion so that the party moves forward,” said Lombola.

Kaliwo, Msowoya and others fell out with party president Lazarus Chakwera after they questioned, in a letter to Chakwera, his commitment to following the MCP constitution. They expressed their disagreement with their boss’ handling of appointments for leadership positions in the party.

