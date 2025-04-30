Lilongwe Police Arrest Daudi Suleman for Possession of Suspected Stolen Goods Worth K6 Million

Police in Lilongwe have arrested Daudi Suleman, 18, on suspicion of possessing property believed to be stolen, with an estimated value of MK6 million.

According to Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Hastings Chigalu, the arrest followed a tip-off that a well-known young man, commonly referred to as Axonke or TWO Fresh, was selling a 58-inch JVC television suspected to be stolen.

Upon questioning the suspect, police were led to a stash of items including:

55-inch JVC TV

50-inch Sony TV

42-inch Samsung and Hisense TVs

Two laptops

Two mobile phones

An iPad

A home theatre system

Chigalu further disclosed that during interrogation, Suleman admitted to stealing the items during the night in Area 23 and Kaliyeka. He also took police officers to five different homes he had previously broken into, demonstrating how he carried out the burglaries.

Daudi Suleman, who resides in Area 36, Lilongwe, hails from Chilopa Village, Senior Chief Amidu, in Balaka District.

Police investigations are ongoing, and Suleman is expected to appear in court soon to face charges related to theft and possession of stolen property.

