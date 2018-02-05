Lilongwe teenager kills himself after breaking up with girlfriend

A 19-year-old Raphael Davison a resident of Area 23, Lilongwe has killed himself because he was unable to cope with his girlfriend breaking up with him, Malawi Police have confirmed.

Lilongwe police spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula said the teenboy took rat poison on Saturday after splitting with his girlfriend, of whom he was said to be “very fond.”

He was informed the love affair has ended through a phone text.

“When he heard about this he was not happy as a result he called the girlfriend to meet him in person. When they met he produced a panga knife and hacked her on the head and both arms,” said Dandaula.

He added that immediately after that he went to his home where he took rat poison which he mixed with beer to kill himself thinking that his girlfriend had died.

People found him to be giving off toxic fumes as tried to save his life. They took him to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) where he died upon receiving treatment. Postmortem conducted by medial officers at the KCH showed that death was due to poisoning.

The girl is being treated as an outpatient due to her condition.

Raphael Davison hailed from Mpande Village in the area of Traditional Authority Khombeza in Salima district

