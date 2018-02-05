Chief Njombwa drums up support for population control with family planning

A prominent traditional leader in the central region of Malawi has called on Malawians to take family planning with sheer seriousness and utter dedication in a bid to control the curb overpopulation.

Traditional Authority (T/A) Njombwa of Kasungu District has bemoaned high population boom which the country is experiencing.

The charismatic Chief Njombwa speaking in Kasungu during Population Service International (PSI) Malawi, N’zatonse Project awareness campaign said: “Let’s follow family planning methods because Malawi population is growing at an alarming rate.The high population is increasing pressure on country’s meagre resources such as health, education, Agricultural, water service delivery.”

Commenting on the PSI N’zatonse Project, the chief said, the project has done a lot in bringing awareness on issues to do with Family Planning.

“It will be good for Government if it can introduce child policy where only specific number of children should be allowed and in my area three to four children per family could be ideal,” Chief Njombwa said.

This is first time a traditional leader to come strong like this and speak openly and with authority on the issue of family planning which is regarded as highly sensitive by politicians and other sectors of the society.

Over the years, politicians have failed to tackle it head on in fear of losing votes hence the reason of developing cold feet on the matter.

On traditional beliefs, which goes with family planning, Njombwa was so blatant and quashed them all and labelled such traditions as “backwards and enemy of progress and development.”

“It’s not true that when a woman is practising family planning she is not sweet, that’s not true these are just traditional beliefs with no truth in them,” emphasised Njombwa.

Stakeholders have since commended the chief for speaking in favour of family planning.

Vice Chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on Health, Davie Kadzinja said his committee was very happy that chiefs like Njombwa are coming out strongly in favour of family planning.

Kadzinja said: “As committee (of Parliament) we will sit down and come up with a report which will have all what we have seen and heard including all recommendations from our chiefs of child policy.

Kadzinja said his committee was impressed with the family planning uptake in all the areas that they visited.

“We visited Ntchisi and here (in Kasungu) and we are very impressed with what we have seen,” explained Kadzinja.

District Health Officers for Ntchisi and Kasungu, (DHOs) Dr Kondwayo Ng’oma and Dr Lizzie Msowoya respectively said they were all Happy with the PSI project, saying people are much aware of family planning now than ever before.

