Lilongwe toastmasters contest weekend: Winner to represent Malawi in SA

Lilongwe Toastmasters Club hosts this year’s contest in impromptu and prepared speeches as well as evaluations at Crossroads Hotel, and the winner is set to represent Malawi at a similar event in the Republic of South Africa (RSA).

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, the organisers said the contestants for this year’s contest are Norton Lewanika (Lilongwe), Steve Kapoloma (Eloquent) and Benjamin Mosiwa (Blantyre).

Those taking part in the impromptu speech contest are Leah Hez (Lilongwe) and Robert Salijeni (Eloquent) while those participating in speech evaluations are Grace Liwewe (Lilongwe), Steve Kapoloma (Eloquent) and Tawonga Manda (Blantyre).

“Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that operates clubs worldwide for the purpose of helping its members improve their communication, public speaking and leadership skills,” reads the statement in part.

Lilongwe Toastmasters publicist, Isabel Kachinjika, said: “The clubs meet periodically where members embark on various speeches and leadership projects so that they can sharpen their skills through practice and constructive feedback from other members.”

According to her, speech contests are an important part of the toastmasters’ educational program as they provide an opportunity for toastmasters to gain speaking experience, as well as an opportunity for other toastmasters to learn by observing proficient speakers.

She added: “The contest is also open to the general public who are interested in improving their communication skills, and attendance is free of charge. We welcome you all to be part of this exciting event.”

