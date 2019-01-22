Sana alleviates suffering of 150 Lilongwe flood victims

About 150 residents of Kawale, Chipasula and Kaliyeka  have received  assorted relief  items courtesy of Sana Cash and  Carry to help them cope with the devastation they suffered last week following flooding of the Kawale-Nchesi  river due to a heavy downpour.

Msungama makes symbolic presentation the donation from Sana

The 150, are mainly those who built  houses close to the river which normally wreaks havoc during the rainy season as a large chunk of its bed has houses that were not supposed to be constructed in such dangerous places.

The items included plastic pales, cups, sugar, cooking oil, soap as well as flour worthy over K3 million.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times after the donation Sana Cash and Carry Human Resources Manager Tennyson Kipandura said they were compelled to assist  because they were touched with the impact of the devastation after  watching images on TV and also following a request from member of parliament for the area Ulemu Msungama.

“As a responsible cooperate institution it is part of our social and cooperate responsibility to assist whenever there are accidents such as these. These victims are our customers and we know if they are suffering it is difficult for them to contribute positively to the development of the country,” said Kipandura.

Kipandura  also disclosed that they will look into the possibility of reconstructing part of the Chipasula Secondary School fence which was damaged by the raging waters.

On his part, Msungama said this was not the first time Sana has come to their rescue saying in 2017, the company also availed itself with various assorted items following a similar incident.

Msungama disclosed that  he will loby government to find a suitable place for those who built along the river bank so that they can be relocated.

“The accidents are becoming a regular phenomenon. There is need to find a lasting solution because we cannot go on like this. Last year we faced a similar problem and this year it is the same story. This is retrogressive because we will be facing the same problem over and over again hence  stagnation,” said Msungama.

He also hailed management of Sana for the kind gesture saying they are ‘a friend indeed’.

Village head Maliro as well as one of the beneficiaries Rose Sikanona also commended Sana for the donation describing it as ‘timely’.

“It is by the grace of God that the floods happened in the afternoon but if was during the night many people would have lost their lives,” said Maliro.

Currently, some victims are seeking refuge in churches while others are being looked after by their relations.

