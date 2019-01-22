Director of Road Traffic pleased with Dwangwa driver’s licence suspension

Director of Road Traffic and Safety Services Fergus Francis Gondwe has hailed Khunga Magistrate Court in Dwangwa for suspending the licence of one Jamison Chinangwa Nkhoma who was found guilty of driving recklessly,causing death to a pedestrian and failing to render reasonable assistance.

The accident happened last month in the sugarcane growing town of Dwangwa where alot of motorists are renown for driving recklessly despite the road conditions being not good enough.

A couple of years ago a number years ago a top Super League side MAFCO lost some of its players when a truck they were travelling in overturned due to overspreading despite the fact that the road is very narrow and treacherous.

Said Gondwe in an interview with Nyasa Times:“As DRTSS we believe that this punishment meted out to Jamison Nkhoma will go a very long way to deter others who drive recklessly to be more cautious. We commend magistrate Buleya of Nkhunga Magistrate court for his boldness and Nkhunga Police Officer In charge for seeing to it that the case is concluded in good time.”

In his determination on January 8, Magistrate Buleya found Chinangwa guilty of causing death, failing to render reasonable assistance, failing to report an accident within 24 hours and failing to stop the vehicle immediately after the accident.

Based on these accounts the court demanded that Jamison Nkhoma should have his licence revoked and suspended for 12 months, pay a sum of K450,000 or in default serve a 40 month imprisonment with hard labour and compensate the deceased family with the sum of K200,000.

‘it is in this regard that we would like to warn all drivers in strongest terms that section 21 (1c) of Road Traffic Act (1997) will always be applied’

Gondwe disclosed that DRTSS has since affected the suspension of Chinangwa’s licence in the Malawi Traffic Information System so that he does not drive during the period he has been suspended

“All drivers who perpetually disregard road traffic rules and regulations need to be punished. We do not want to continue carrying the unenviable reputation of being one of thecountries where lives are lost due to avoidable road accidents,” said Gondwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :