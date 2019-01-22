Director of Road Traffic pleased with Dwangwa driver’s licence suspension

January 22, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Director of Road Traffic and Safety Services Fergus Francis Gondwe has hailed Khunga Magistrate Court in Dwangwa for suspending the licence of one Jamison Chinangwa Nkhoma who was found guilty of driving recklessly,causing death to a  pedestrian and failing to render reasonable assistance.

The accident happened last month in the sugarcane growing town of Dwangwa where alot of motorists are renown for driving recklessly despite the road conditions being not good enough.

A couple of years ago a number years ago a top Super League side MAFCO lost some of its players when a truck they were travelling in  overturned due to overspreading despite the fact that the road is very narrow and treacherous.

Said Gondwe in an interview  with Nyasa Times:“As DRTSS we believe that this punishment meted out to Jamison Nkhoma will go a very long way to deter others who drive recklessly to be more cautious. We commend magistrate Buleya of Nkhunga Magistrate court for his boldness and Nkhunga Police Officer In charge for seeing to it that the case is concluded in good time.”

In his  determination on January 8, Magistrate  Buleya found Chinangwa guilty of causing death, failing to render reasonable assistance, failing to report an accident within 24 hours and  failing to stop the vehicle immediately after the accident.

Based on these accounts the court demanded that Jamison Nkhoma should have his licence revoked and suspended for 12 months, pay  a sum of K450,000 or in default serve a 40 month imprisonment with hard labour and compensate the deceased family with the sum of K200,000.

‘it is in this regard that we would like to warn all drivers in strongest terms that section 21 (1c) of Road Traffic Act (1997) will always be applied’

Gondwe disclosed that DRTSS has since affected the suspension of Chinangwa’s licence in the Malawi Traffic Information System  so that he does not drive during the period he has been suspended

“All drivers who perpetually disregard road traffic rules and regulations need to be punished. We do not want to continue carrying the unenviable reputation of being one of thecountries where lives are lost due to avoidable road accidents,” said Gondwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
MA D7 MA D6 Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
MA D7 MA D6
Guest
MA D7 MA D6

Check axa bus drivers please !!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes