Zathu unveils TK as new member in Season 4: Replaces Nyokase Madise

Takondwa Jere aka ‘TK the determined’ (Osagonja) has been revealed as Zathu’s new member following the departure of Nyokase Madise who played Annetti at the end of Season 3.

The new character was introduced in Zathu Pa Wailesi Season 4 which hit the airwaves on 7 January 2019.

According to Zathu Partnerships, PR/Communications and Fund Mobilisation Senior Manager Zilanie Gondwe, TK is a 15-year-oldgirl who never really had the opportunity to enjoy being young and free.

“Abandoned by their father after the death of their mother, TK is the eldest in the child-headed household.

“She takes care of her 9-year-old sister and 11-year-old brother’s needs. That’s why TK says ‘Always be alert and prepared, you never know when you will face challenges’. “

Will the Zathu friends and wise Gogo become the supportive circle around her?

“All TK needs is the chance for education and to express herself in ways she never thought would be possible,” explained Gondwe.

Commenting on Season 4, Gondwe said the season has awesome competitions to reward loyal listeners.

“Eight lucky fans stand a chance to come to Lilongwe and present the show with C-Zee and Goxy in the Zathu Studio! Fans can send shout outs to friends and also send information to the ‘What’s Up’ segment so Malawi gets to know about the fun activities happening in your community,” she disclosed.

She added: “This year Gogo will surprise some lucky listeners by answering their questions in person. CZee and Goxy, the dynamic presenters are travelling around the country while meeting listeners and finding inspiring stories from young people doing incredible things.”

Zathu pa Wailesi Season 4 is aired on MBC Radio 2, Zodiak, YONECO, Tuntufye and Nyathepa community radios.

