Lilongwe Water Board hopes to meet demand with renovated Kamuzu Dam 1

Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) Chief Executive Officer, Godfrey Itaye says the demand of water supply in Lilongwe will be met once renovation of Kamuzu Dam 1 is completed by end of next year (2021).

He said this when Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources, Nancy Tembo toured the water supply body’s offices and Kamuzu Dam 1 in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Speaking after the event, Itaye said extension of the dam was done to meet the growing demand of potable water in the city whose population is also growing.

Currently, LWB supplies water to 90, 000 households and commercial areas, which represents 83 per cent of the total demand.

“Once the dam is completed, it is expected to hold 25 million cubic meters of water compared to the current five million cubic metres,” he said.

According to LWB Chief, the institution will spend 17.8 million dollars (over MK13.1 billion) in the renovation of the dam which is expected to be completed in November next year.

“As LWB, we will also be working hand in hand with government to make sure that the Diamphwe and Salima –Lilongwe water projects should come into operation to meet the demand of water by 2025,” he said.

He said once the dam is completed, the institution will ensure that all the conservation measures are followed by making sure that more trees that do not absorb more water are planted.

The CEO further said they would also build kiosks for the communities that surround Kamuzu Dam 1 so that they do not go to the dam to wash clothes.

In her remarks, Tembo commended LWB for its efforts in providing potable water in Lilongwe City.

“I would also like to see the Diaphwe and Lilongwe Water projects to commence,” said Tembo.

