Police arrest UDF’s Ndanga over torching of UTM office probe

July 30, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 25 Comments

United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesman Ken Ndanga has been arrested on suspicion that he had a hand in the torching of UTM office in Lilongwe which led to loss of three lives, Malawi police have confirmed.

Ndanga: Suspected to have a hand and is questioned by police 

Deputy national police spokesperson Thomeck Nyaude said police were interested to question Ndanga over the matter as part of continued investigations.

Police have also impounded four vehicles suspected to have been used in the attack.

Earlier, Police have arrested four members of a gang that allegedly torched the UTM offices.

Prior to the fresh presidential election, the UTM offices were struck by a petrol bomb. The attack affected late Selemani Tambala’s family.

The family was housed in one part of the building. Various stakeholders, including UTM and Human Rights Defenders Coalition demanded justice for the Tambala family.

Nyaude said investigations were still underway.

Chilungamo
Guest
Chilungamo

I demand justice to my brother on this matter don’t say which hunting

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
President Chisokonezo
Guest
President Chisokonezo

Lives were lost. Amangeni ndipo aphedwe pa makako

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Opportunist
Guest
Opportunist

So you are the one who has killed Tambala family.Evil man rot in jail

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Maluwa
Guest
Maluwa

Are these arrests done on merit or it’s part of strategy of trying to weaken the opposition through intimidation

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
monosile
Guest
monosile

Ameneyitu nkhani yake si yoocha UTM Office ayi koma murder case, three lives were lost here, the office will be reconstructed but the lost lives will never be replaced hence murder case.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ignatius
Guest
ignatius

This country require leaders who can foster unity not iziziizi, just because Ndanga was on Zodiak telling this government that it has a bad start basi, mwampezera chifukwa, we are going back to dictatorship, this is Malawi Congress Party I know

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
iweyo
Guest
iweyo

Nchacha get ready tomorrow

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mbulo
Guest
Mbulo

Timangeni tonse a DPP ndi UDF mukhale nokha a Tonse Allaince.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mlomwe
Guest
Mlomwe

Opha anthu amangidwe. No witch hunt here. Imagine if it was your family

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
BCA Hill Speaks
Guest
BCA Hill Speaks

Ndanga receives his orders from what we in UDF consider the real State House, BCA Hill, from none other than father and son – Bakili & Atupele Muluzi. So Ndanga was only following orders.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
