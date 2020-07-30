Police arrest UDF’s Ndanga over torching of UTM office probe
United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesman Ken Ndanga has been arrested on suspicion that he had a hand in the torching of UTM office in Lilongwe which led to loss of three lives, Malawi police have confirmed.
Deputy national police spokesperson Thomeck Nyaude said police were interested to question Ndanga over the matter as part of continued investigations.
Police have also impounded four vehicles suspected to have been used in the attack.
Earlier, Police have arrested four members of a gang that allegedly torched the UTM offices.
Prior to the fresh presidential election, the UTM offices were struck by a petrol bomb. The attack affected late Selemani Tambala’s family.
The family was housed in one part of the building. Various stakeholders, including UTM and Human Rights Defenders Coalition demanded justice for the Tambala family.
Nyaude said investigations were still underway.
I demand justice to my brother on this matter don’t say which hunting
Lives were lost. Amangeni ndipo aphedwe pa makako
So you are the one who has killed Tambala family.Evil man rot in jail
Are these arrests done on merit or it’s part of strategy of trying to weaken the opposition through intimidation
Ameneyitu nkhani yake si yoocha UTM Office ayi koma murder case, three lives were lost here, the office will be reconstructed but the lost lives will never be replaced hence murder case.
This country require leaders who can foster unity not iziziizi, just because Ndanga was on Zodiak telling this government that it has a bad start basi, mwampezera chifukwa, we are going back to dictatorship, this is Malawi Congress Party I know
Nchacha get ready tomorrow
Timangeni tonse a DPP ndi UDF mukhale nokha a Tonse Allaince.
Opha anthu amangidwe. No witch hunt here. Imagine if it was your family
Ndanga receives his orders from what we in UDF consider the real State House, BCA Hill, from none other than father and son – Bakili & Atupele Muluzi. So Ndanga was only following orders.