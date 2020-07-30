Malawi Revenue Authority confiscate 7 vehicles from Mukhito ‘lacking proper clearance’
Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) yesterday detained seven cars belonging to former State House Chief of Staff, Peter Mukhitho suspected to be not properly cleared
A statement signed by the tax collecting body spokesperson Steven Kapoloma said MRA searched Mukhitho’s residence following a tip.
The seven vehicles include a Toyota Land Cruiser (VX8), a Range Rover, Toyota Land Cruiser (VX8), a Mercedes Benz, a VW Passat, Toyota Fortuner and a Bentry.
“The detained motor vehicles are being kept at MRA offices while the authority conduct further investigations,” said Kapoloma.
The authority is calling on people who have information on any suspected tax evasion to share it through Tip-offs anonymous line 847 or submit tips to any MRA offices across Malawi.
Komatu MRA amazidziwa zonsezi ndipoi amalowetsa magalimoto onsewo ndi iwowo
Good God, now he will become MRA informant.
Amangidwe basi.Tax evasion is a crime.Dpp leaders stealing government money and don’t want to pay taxes.kuzikonda basi.
Having seen that the cement case is not going to work, Chakwera has lept on Mukhito’s cars. Like SERIOUSLY?
Clueless Chakwera is still guessing and making up cases for DPP members.
A police officer owning all these expensive cars!! He must have been ordering them ‘tax-free’ using the old man’s MRA pin! Please MRA, once satisfied, take him to court soon! Stupid Mukhito!
Zikatere inu a MRA mumatani? Mumamulola munthu wakubayo kulipira nsonkhowo kapena mumangolanda galamotozo n’kugulitsa. Nyasa Times chonde mukadalongosola pamenepa kuti ife owerenga tisamkhale ndi mafunso ngati awa tikamva nkhani zokomazi.
When you steal you don’t care how you spend the money. The question is why all these vehicles for personal use? One wonders how a person can own all these vehicles in a small and struggling economy like Malawi’s. The plundering was real and a danger to society. Indeed God has saved Malawi from total collapse.
That is the problem with Africans when they get money they will buy all sorts of cars instead of investing the money in something that will pay them. Mukhitho kids were living a life larger than themselves that one would think they are children of an international celebrity.
koma ndiye zinalikotu ku Malawiko. Ndiye wina aziti witch hunting mxxxxi