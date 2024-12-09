Lilongwe Young Entrepreneurs Win Pomme Breeze’s trip to Dubai 

Castel Malawi Limited is set to fly an enterprising Lilongwe-based young couple of Paul Cullisto Matumbi (25) and Deborah Kaunda (24) to Dubai after emerging winners in the Pomme Breeze #YourSider Competition.

The competition ran from August 16 to September 27, 2024 and invited participants to post creative photos featuring their “Sider” a friend, family member, or partner – alongside a Pomme Breeze beer and then win the all-expenses-paid three-day Dubai trip as grand prize if they get more likes.

The two got about 1,000 likes from their original entry, posted on Paul’s personal page.

During the winner unveiling ceremony at the couple’s residence in Bunda on Thursday, Castel Malawi’s Head of Corporate Marketing and Communications, Lavern Chitakata highlighted the significance of the competition saying it is one way of celebrating the success of the newly-launched product while giving back to the community for their unwavering support.

“It also reflects our commitment to uplifting lives and promoting talent, particularly among young entrepreneurs like Paul and Deborah. We’re excited to see them represent Malawi in Dubai.”

“The two emerged winners from many participants. We selected a top 10 based on the likes from non-private posts. Each top 10 entry was posted on our page, with the rule that the picture with the most likes would win. The leading post had 2,859 likes but was disqualified after our vetting process revealed around 900 bots (fake accounts),” she said.

Chitakata further said the second entry, with 2,600 likes, was also disqualified due to the use of at least 20 bots.

“Both entries were removed under Clause #6 of the competition’s Terms and Conditions, which stated ‘Castel Malawi will vet the number of likes to ensure no bots were used’. Ultimately, the third entry, with 697 authentic likes, was declared the winner.”

“So, this is the most genuine post that we found and the likes that were there are genuine and verifiable. It may come as a surprise to a lot of people, but yes, we do not condone any form of cheating for anything that we do. Therefore, the winner is authentic, it can be verified, both by us and the Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA),” Chitakata explained.

The couple expressed their excitement and gratitude for the win.

“This is a dream come true. It’s our first time travelling abroad, and we’re thrilled beyond words.”

“We are farmers who grow maize, soya, and other crops. We also engage in livestock farming and sell automobiles. This opportunity motivates us to keep pushing our boundaries,” said Paul.

The competition rewarded creativity and community engagement, with entries competing for likes on the Pomme Breeze Facebook page.

