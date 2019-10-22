Limbe Leaf donates K6m sports equipment to Dowa School

Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company Limited (Limbe Leaf) on Friday donated various sports equipment worth K6 million to a rural school in Dowa to boast after school activities.

Presenting the equipment, Limbe Leaf Area Supervisor for Lilongwe East Tonic Langwani said Mbalame Primary School in Dowa is one of some schools identified by the company for projects and that the sports equipment will provide after school activities and ensure that standards of education are high as pupils will be encouraged to remain in school.

“This year Limbe Leaf thought it wise to boast the after school activities. A lot of students after classroom hours do not have things to do and as a result they end up wondering in fields or other places they are not supposed to be,” said Langwani.

He said the company together with school authorities, the community and the parents’ teachers association discussed what kind of sports equipment they wanted, hence the variety of the sports equipment that was donated.

Among the sports equipment donated include: four sets of football uniforms, goal posts and nets, 20 pairs of football boots, 10 footballs, cones, lines man flags, whistles and first aid kits, two sets of netball uniforms, 12 netballs, netball net and posts, 14 pairs of netball shoes, three volleyballs and net, six tennis rackets, three tennis balls and net, 14 hockey sticks and three hockey balls amongst other items. There also board games like Chess and Scrabble.

“We are happy that the school authorities and the community asked for a variety of sports equipment and we are particularly happy that these pupils will start playing some mental games like chess at a tender age. We want future stars of our country and beyond to come from Mbalame School,” said Langwani.

Head Teacher for Mbalame Primary school Gervazio Mandaaliza thanked Limbe Leaf for the donation saying it will help the 1,661 pupils that the school enrolls with after school activities.

“With the variety of the sports items that we have received today, no student will have any excuse of not participating in sports or after school activities and we are grateful for this gesture by Limbe Leaf,” said Mandaaliza.

A representative of Dowa District Education Manager’s office MacMillan Maziya also heaped praise on Limbe Leaf for the donation and asked other companies to emulate a good example set by the company.

“I would like to urge our teachers, parents association and the community to take good care of the sports equipment; it is for our children not the teachers or chiefs. This should benefit our children,” said Maziya.

