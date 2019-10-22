Bushiri at it again!  Decries GBV as prophet fills 20 000 seater Coca Cola Dome with men only

With just a month to Crossover Night at FNB Stadium, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has set the bar higher by packing the world-class venue Coca Cola Dome with men only during the Global Iron Men Conference on Saturday.

Coca Cola Dome South Africa’s largest event venue located in Johannesburg, with a seating capacity of about 20 000, covering about 11 000 square metres and opened in 1998 with a concert by Diana Ross in front of a 15 000 strong audience.

The 2019 Global Iron Men Conference drew men from over 37 countries across the globe and, according to reports, the managers of the Dome had stop ticket sales because the venue was packed to capacity.

In his message to the men, Bushiri underlined the importance of having coming together to discuss issues affecting them.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) lleader took time to advise men to respect women in society, saying God created men to protect women from every harm.

“It pains me to read stories of men beating their wives, etc; that’s inhumane, a real gentleman stands up for his woman,” he said.

In his message, titled “Knocked Down, But Not Knocked Out”, Prophet Bushiri challenged men across the world to reclaim their mantle of leadership through developing a spirit of perseverance and tenacity,

“Let me send my sincere condolences to all the families that have lost relatives to gender-induced violence. God created man to protect women, but it’s painful to note that we, men, are not living [up] to that responsibility,” he said.

“Today, I am here to tell you that no more gender-based violence. As men, let us protect our women. That is what God want us to be.”

Besides that, the conference saw participants being drilled in different areas such as entrepreneurship, business, marriage and career.

Gospel iconic Sipho Makhabane was the guest artist of the conference.

The conference also saw great performances from some of South Africa’s greatest gospel icons such as Israel Mosehla.

