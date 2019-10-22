TNM predicts gradual growth for Malawi’s digital economy

Malawi has enormous potential to grow her digital economy as more people are shifting their habits towards the Internet and consumption of digital financial transfers, TNM Chief Executive Officer Michiel Buitelaar, has said.

The CEO was speaking at Catholic University where he delivered a public lecture titled “Marketing = Science”, which outlined the fundamentals of digital marketing in the context of Malawi’s economic environment.

“While Internet usage in this country is relatively low; but Malawians are not different they will love and use the internet. We think that by spreading the word, advocating and engaging with people on good things about the internet we could make it big, attractive and profitable just as other countries are doing,” said Buitelaar.

He acknowledged factors that are hindering effective implementation of a digital ecosystem in the country’s economy.

“The real practical issue is when people can afford a decent devise like a 4G smartphone, those gadgets tend to be expensive but the good news is they are becoming less expensive. Another thing is digital literacy, there is a viral effect to it in a sense that once there are a couple of people who are enthusiastic of digital lifestyle, they can influence others,” he said.

The public lecture was organized for TNM Plc to harness relations with the University and showcase leadership as an integrated mobile telco and ICT firm.

“As a truly Malawian company we would like to be involved in the society by getting closer to key institutions like the Catholic University. We think that we can learn from the university and give something to the university,” added Buitelaar.

Linda Sambo, a fourth-year marketing student who attended the lecture said the presentation has imparted diverse knowledge on digital capabilities.

“He talked quite a lot but what captured my attention is the fact that marketing and analytics are becoming more merged in terms of understanding the consumer behavior. It has motivated me to learn more about analytics to better my career in marketing,” said Sambo.

She hailed TNM for organizing the lecture saying the partnership between the two institution will help the school to create a better marketing program.

As a catalyst for growing internet, TNM will conduct series of lectures in universities in its quest to enhance technology in the country.

TNM has commissioned a new site at the campus to improve mobile connectivity around the institution.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :