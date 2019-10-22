Wakisa seeks to break more ground after releasing new song

While the name Wakisa James might already be considered a household name in some quarters, the Mzuzu based urban music sensation says he is still working hard to establish himself amongst the top musicians in the country.

In an interview after the release of his latest music video and audio, titled ‘Closer’, the self-styled North King said he is happy with how he is progressing in his career.

Wakisa said the new song touches hearts and minds of different age groups of his fans.

“The four minute song, which has a catchy beat and all the markings of being a night club banger while its lyrics of love can also be soothing to someone listening at home, has been produced by Mzuzu based producer DJ Ken Lo,” the Musician pointed out.

He said the song has been sung in Tumbuka, Chichewa, and a little English which according to the artist was a deliberate move so that Malawians can feel that the song is speaking directly to them through diversified languages.

“My performance at the lake of stars festival in September, 2019 this gave me an insight on how I can develop and perfect my music so that it is enjoyed by different groups and ages of people and establish myself amongst music heavyweights,” the artist said.

Wakisa performed at the lake of stars was an indication that his career is taking the right direction but he called for more music promoters in the north.

“Artists from the northern region like myself need to be exposed as such we need promoters to creating platforms though we can showcase our talents,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :