Dedza learners, head teacher  injured in commotion caused by wind storm

About 17 learners and a head teacher were injured on Monday after strong winds blew off Chimkombero Primary School classroom blocks in Dedza.

According to the head teacher, Gabriel Mangochi, the incident took place Monday afternoon.

“It was around past one in the afternoon on Monday when strong winds started blowing from a nearby village and I eventually noticed the wind blowing off the classroom block.

“The classroom block comprised standards five and six. By that time, I was teaching leaners in standard seven.

“As the wind was approaching to standard seven and eight classroom block, I told the standard seven learners to run away for their lives.

Mangochi said the incident caused a commotion as everybody was running away for their life which led to pressure at the exiting door. In the process, several learners got injured including the head teacher.

“As I am speaking now, 17 learners have been injured with different degrees of injuries and those learners are of standard five, six, seven and eight,” Mangochi said.

He said the learners were, therefore, rushed to St. Anne’s Mission Hospital in the area for treatment and were treated as outpatients.

