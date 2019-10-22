Drivers reject government request to call off strike: Grounds 1 000 trucks

Truck drivers have told the government off with its call to suspend the ongoing strike, saying all trucks will be parked until all the demands are met.

Spokesperson for the ministry of Transport and Public Works James Chakwera said the government was surprised with the decision to go ahead with the strike when dialogue has been initiated to look into the truck drivers’ grievances.

“We met last week as government with other stakeholders from the MCTU, Road Transporters Association, ministry of Labour, International Haulage Association, the Truck Drivers Association and others.

“We set up a task force to look into all the grievances by the truck drivers and address them. The task force is expected to meet this week for the same,” he said.

He therefore asked the truck drivers to call of the strike so as to allow dialogue take place and that the task force should work effectively and efficiently.

The strike has paralysed the transportation industry, negatively affecting the transportation of fertilizer for farm input subsidy program (Fisp) as rains are due as well as transportation of fuel.

About 1 000 trucks have been grounded because of the strike.

Officals from the Truck Drivers Association – which has a membership of nearly over 700 members across the country – the have since refused to call off the strike.