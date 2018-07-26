Lion scare forces MEC to suspend civic education for voter registration

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has suspended sensitization and civic education for the voter registration exercise in Chitipa because of lions scare in the border district.

MEC district elections officer Michael Mkandawire said the most affected area is chief Kameme’s area which also covers most parts of Chitipa north and central constituencies.

“The voter registration civic education exercise has been compromised because of the lions. People are scared to go out and do the civic education exercise for the voter registration,” said Mkandawire.

The lions, which are deemed to have migrated from Lwanga Game Reserve in Zambia has wounded three people and killed six cattle in the district.

Mkandawire said the civic education exercise has to be put on hold to prevent loss of lives of people.

Police spokesperson in Chitipa Gladwell Simwaka said game rangers are already on the ground and will shoot the animals should they be found.

The voter registration exercise in the district, which falls in phase six, will start on October 8 and end on October 21, 2018.

The police are warning people to be careful in the district especially when walking in bushes.

