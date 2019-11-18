Lipenga urges Malawi Assemblies of God graduates to be innovative in job scarce society

An award-winning architect, social entrepreneur and professional coach Charles Lipenga has urged newly graduated students at Malawi Assemblies of God (MAGU)graduates to be innovative and come up with various ideas that could help them economically than spending alot of time in a job hunting errands.

Currently,the job hunting community is flooded with new graduates from various institutions including University of Malawi and only the lucky ones are securing jobs for themselves and others through connections even when they are not competent enough.

Speaking on Friday during 6th congregation of Malawi Assemblies of God University, Charles Lipenga advised graduates to be vigilant so that they could make their dreams come true.

“It’s not about who do you know but who knows you, let’s go out there and show people what we could do for them. Ofcouse it is not easy for people to trust you but what you need to do is to push so hard and do something to outstand.Think about what you can do to your society not what you could get from the society.

“Go out there, blossom and conquer, opportunities are there but Wat you need to do is to trust yourself and start from where you are,” said Lipenga.

As a motivation speaker, Lipenga also encouraged 250 graduates to capitalize on what they already have including various talents saying every journey starts with a single step.

“We should all endeavour to capitalize and maximize on what we already have in order to get where we want to be and what we desire to accomplish.Let us start from where we are and harness the abilities and passion that we have in order to be able to accomplish those things that we do not have-the things we desire and dream about.

“Whether you would want to start a business do not wait to have a huge amount of money but rather start with any small amount you could afford, am telling you, few years from now,you will testify,” he said.

However, Malawi Assemblies of God University Chancellor Reverend Dr. Edward Chitsonga said the graduates have been nurtured with experienced lectures and that he is optimistic that they will outstanding in various sectors.

Chitsonga asked the graduates to put God first in their endeavours and apply knowledge gained whilst working hard and upholding ethics saying Malawian youth have potential to do better if they employ discipline, God’s guidance and diligence in their escapades.

“People who are not transformed cannot transform their society or the world. Apart from getting various certificates ,the out going students from Malawi assemblies of God University are equipped with Christian values and integrity,” he said.

According to Chitsonga, the University has three faculties of Commerce, Education and Theology and that the students graduated in various programs including University Certificate of Education,Diploma in Early Childhood Development (ECD),Bachelor of Arts in Education languages,Bachelor of Arts social studies,Bachelor of science in Mathematical sciences, Bachelor of science in Business Information systems, Bachelor of science accounting, Bachelor of science Business Administration, Bachelor of science Marketing, Bachelor of science in Human Resources Management, Bachelor of science Banking, Bachelor of science Insurance and Bachelor of arts Theology.

“MAGU also offers masters and PhD degrees in theological courses.Since it’s establishment in 2013 MAGU exists to provide leaders with quality and innovative tertiary education that is transformational and Spirit empowered with global relevance based on Biblical principles,” he said

He said the University is founded on the principle that serious and sustained discourse among people promotes intellectual, ethical and spiritual understanding and that the University operates on the following vision: To be a world-class university, culturally relevant, offering transformational education and quality leadership, applicable locally and internationally.

