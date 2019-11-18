Why can’t Malawians try Bushiri on the presidency?
I am South African businessperson, based in Francistown in Botswana but have, over the past 10 years, been doing business in Malawi.
As an IT dealer with investments in 8 African countries, I can challenge that there is no country close to my heart than Malawi.
But, unfortunately, Malawi is still very poor and its people, among the ten poorest in the world.
The question is: with all the resources and enormous donor support, why is Malawi still among the five poorest in the world?
Well, having done business in this country for about ten years and, again, having interacted with several strands of both influential and local people—I think I have an idea of what is wrong with Malawi and how it can be fixed.
For a country to develop you need two things: One, money to fund your development projects and, two, leadership to manage the money prudently and efficiently.
Truth be told, Malawi has enough money—both from domestic revenue and external support—it needs to fund its development programmes. What Malawi doesn’t have is the committed leadership to manage its money prudently.
What is happening in Malawi, from the 10 years I have been in this country, is that government is always captured by a self-serving interest group with a principal aim of primitive accumulation and self-enrichment.
Let me honest here: It’s a norm for people who run governments to serve self-interest at the expense of their people. For instance, a minister in South Africa awarded a water project to his friend and despite doing the job, it was not of expected standards because they pocketed part of the money.
Malawi, however, is a different case: They take money to buy medicine and they don’t even supply anything; they register companies to build roads and, after getting the money from government, they deregister it and get away.
In other ways, in Malawi, they have leadership that, literally, dries up government coffers with no apology. They steal everything—which is quite a curious case.
To solve this challenge, Malawi does not need a political party with good policies. Malawi, now, needs personalities with proven track record of leadership integrity and experience; someone who will lead to serve.
Who can that person be?
I know there are several Malawians with great intentions but few, according to my research, have interest in public affairs.
Out of the few, I have been quite observant of Shepherd Bushiri, the spiritual leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church.
Look here, at 36, Bushiri has built a big brand for himself as a globally renowned spiritual leader, shrewd businessperson and an erudite philanthropist.
Well, I am not a spiritual person and I don’t desire to be one, shortly; and because of that, I will not waste a line here to attribute his success to supernatural powers.
Leadership is about making people believe in you. Whatever you do, if you are able to make people see hope in what you tell them, then you are a great leader.
Bushiri has proved that. Against all odds, he has—in less than 5 years—built a movement from the shacks in Mzuzu to Africa’s greatest Pretoria. Besides, he has cut himself as a great entrepreneur and, also, a benevolent philanthropist.
Wherever I go, whenever I mention Malawi, the first question I am asked is: Do you know Bushiri? This speaks volume regarding the impact Bushiri has exerted on a global scale—something that must be celebrated and cherished.
For somebody who rose from scratches and built a billion on his own and, interestingly, he has been steadfast and focused despite raging forces to bring him down, I feel Malawi has a human resource in Bushiri needed to manage its broken politics.
Bushiri has money—he won’t steal from you. Bushiri is young—he knows the needs of the time. Bushiri is an entrepreneur—he will advance that culture. Bushiri gives—he will support the weak further. Bushiri is already famous—he won’t be in government to make a name.
I am certain that if Malawi, whichever way, considers Bushiri as their president, this country will move for the better.
Been a church leader a country leader r two different things,he must be a leader at church ,country mmmmmm it’s something else
BUSHIRI AKUCHEPA. -He doesn’t have the thick skin required of politicians, even in Malawi. -His intellect for managing a diverse organization, run by experts in their own right, leaves a lot to be desired, to say the least. -His communication skills are really only for the believers in his Church. Simple and no nuance. -His level of formal education, needed to comprehend complex policy issues is too low: I have heard him ask a reporter to repeat (twice!) a simple albeit a slightly nuanced question, on SABC. It was embarrassing. The wanton and often open theft, more sophisticated pilferage of… Read more »
The usual method. First they have several political messages. Addressing the nation etc on national issues, then they suggest his presidency and wait to see public reaction. A lot is coming
What ru saying? Thieves in sheep’s cloth? Will even steal more. What has he done to deserve presidency? Do u know why he cheat in the name of Him. Then u thing will not steal. U r ignorant of facts and surely ur on his side as a promoter with bad intend.
Chilima please think of pairing with Bushiri = moto ooooh kuti buuuuu—-even before 21 may voting I talked about this move — very very bliriant idea —
Just eat the money that you have been given & shut your mouth you’re not a Malawian.
What a rubbish proposal. Let Bushiri stick to miracles
Can you give us some of Bushiri’s companies that we can search to learn of their business activities? Because you seem to be naive and not very knowledgeable about Malawians who can really take Malawi to another level. Malawians with track records that are not questionable. Malawians that will show you business records at a blink of an eye. Malawians that not only can convince us, but have demonstrated to have been committed. Mind you, deceivers do convince multitudes!!
This is a correct diagnosis of the problems in Malawi. You have very educated leadership but they can’t seem to get it correct in terms of eradicating theft from the public coffers. I think the important thing is to bring in youth into positions of leadership. A Malawi ayenera kuti asiye zobweretsa nkhalamba kumpando wa president. Honestly what hope do you have in voting these old madalas who have no idea at all in what internet is. Saulos Chilima and young Muluzi should have led in the last election but alas it was the two old madalas who led the… Read more »
Take him, try him in your country. Simple