Khuda hatrick extends golden boot lead over Baba and Kajoke

November 18, 2019 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Silver Strikers hitman Khuda Muyaba scored a hat-trick in his side’s TNM Super League match which ended 4-1 against Mlatho Mponela on Sunday stretching his golden boot lead.

Khuda Muyaba

With the brilliant hat-trick Muyaba has taken his tally of goals to 18 goals four above Mighty Be Forward Nigerian striker Babatunde Adepoju and Nyasa Big Bullets upcoming star Hassan Kajoke.

The two are tied on 14 goals.

Meanwhile, Muyaba has vowed to reach a target of 20 goals this season.

“I believe I will beat the 20 goals target. I will make sure I work extra hard to keep on scoring for my team,” said Muyaba.

He further revealed that his desire is to one day break a record of former Nyasa Big Bullets striker Ganizani ‘Njoka’ Malunga who set up a record of his own scoring 28 league goals in one season several years ago.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
chayambaChiswa BGongoni Wakuda Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
chayamba
Guest
chayamba

Amutenga ku National team bwanji munthu opanda khalidwe ameneyu. A Silver akukhalila naye kupiliratu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chiswa B
Guest
Chiswa B

What happened to babatunde

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Gongoni Wakuda
Guest
Gongoni Wakuda

Koma simungamutenge ku National Team. Kuyipa basi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago