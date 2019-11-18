Khuda hatrick extends golden boot lead over Baba and Kajoke

Silver Strikers hitman Khuda Muyaba scored a hat-trick in his side’s TNM Super League match which ended 4-1 against Mlatho Mponela on Sunday stretching his golden boot lead.

With the brilliant hat-trick Muyaba has taken his tally of goals to 18 goals four above Mighty Be Forward Nigerian striker Babatunde Adepoju and Nyasa Big Bullets upcoming star Hassan Kajoke.

The two are tied on 14 goals.

Meanwhile, Muyaba has vowed to reach a target of 20 goals this season.

“I believe I will beat the 20 goals target. I will make sure I work extra hard to keep on scoring for my team,” said Muyaba.

He further revealed that his desire is to one day break a record of former Nyasa Big Bullets striker Ganizani ‘Njoka’ Malunga who set up a record of his own scoring 28 league goals in one season several years ago.

