Liquor brewers irk vendors for turning into retailers

Liquor brewers in the country have resorted to retailing despite Malawi government’s directive that they are not supposed to engage in the same, Nyasa Times has learnt.

The development has created fierce battles between brewers and vendors with the latter blaming the former for interfering in their businesses.

According to vendors, manufacturers are not supposed to deal with customers one-on-one but them.

Presently, vendors say they are not making business anymore arguing they have been “hijacked.”

But the fighting comes hot amid threats that the Malawi government will pounce on any beverage company contravening to its own awarded license which contains rules and regulations on liquor distillers and distribution.

A group of alcohol vendors who met in Limbe in the country’s commercial capital of Blantyre to express concern over the issue told Nyasa Times that they are not happy that brewers have started to sell their commodities themselves to customers instead of them only giving and supplying the same to registered vendors on wholesale.

“What is happening is that we are currently not making business because the brewers whose job is only to produce and handover the same to registered vendors are also going in rural areas with their vans selling the beverages,” said one vendor.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Mayeso Msokera, said his ministry will investigate about the allegations and that it will pounce on any company contravening its license guidelines.

But in an interview, one of the brewers who chose not to be named said they have been engaging the vendors to come up with long lasting solutions on the matter but nothing has been yielded.

He said the liquor brewers are geared to follow the licenses requirements.

But Nyasa Times has also learnt that some businesspeople have been selling liquor in the districts of Chikhwawa, Mangochi and Chiradzulu when they have no licenses at all.

