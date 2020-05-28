Liverpool on verge of being champs: English Premier League returns June 17

The most loved English Premier League football is coming back after a three-month shutdown, with .games to return from Wednesday, June 17.

With social distancing rules in place, no fans in the stadiums and the possibility of being able to make five substitutions, it will be a very different football to the one people enjoyed before the suspension, but it will at least allow the 2019-20 campaign to be completed.

Liverpool are, of course, on the verge of winning a first top-flight title in 30 years.

Just two more wins will do the job for Liverpool, although they could seal the title in their first game back if Manchester City lose at home to Arsenal on 17 June.

Once the title is wrapped up, next to sort out is Champions League qualification.

As things stand, Manchester City cannot compete in Europe’s premier club competition for the next two seasons after being banned for breaking Financial Fair Play rules. Pep Guardiola’s side have appealed, however, and could still compete if the ban is overturned.

If the ban is upheld, whoever finishes fifth will take their place in next season’s Champions League. Manchester United currently occupy that position (on 45 points), but Wolves and Sheffield United are both just two points behind and will undoubtedly have their eye on securing an unlikely place alongside Europe’s elite.

Tottenham, in eighth and four points off fifth, and Arsenal, five points off with a game in hand, will also fancy their chances of pinching the position.

