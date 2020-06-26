Livingstonia Synod satisfied with Malawi fresh presidential electoral process

The Livingstonia Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has said it is satisfied with the whole process of conducting the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections by all stakeholders.

General Secretary for the synod, Reverend Levi Nyondo, said the law should be followed in all processes towards announcing the winner.

“The message from Synod of Livingstonia is that although the results we are getting are unofficial, we have seen that there is a winner emerging. Our prayer is that leaders should be ready to accept the results peacefully.

“We don’t again want to begin pulling each other because this time the elections have been peaceful and credible and therefore we should say thank you God, this is what we wanted,” explained Nyondo.

In a related development, the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) in Karonga Diocese has described the poll as free, fair and credible.

An official from CCJP, Mwai Shaba, said people voted peacefully.

“We have seen that people were voting peacefully. The counting of votes and everything has generally gone on well,” said Shaba.

The Malawi Electoral Commission is expected to officially announce the winner but unofficial results show the Tonse Alliance torch bearer, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, as winner.

