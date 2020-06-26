Malawians confirm Liabunya prophecy following Chakwera’s victory

Some awe stricken Malawians have confirmed Austin Liabunya as Prophet of the Most High God following the fulfillment of the prophecy he made five years ago in 2014 that Chakwera would ascend to the presidency of Malawi after President Peter Mutharika.

Prophet Liabunya came into the limelight in 2012 when he released a movie-reading like script of a prophecy detailing how the then opposition presidential candidate Peter Mutharika would ascend to the presidency of Malawi.

What made Malawians’ ears tingle during that prophecy was how he prophesied with such precision that the then Vice President Khumbo Kachali would endorse the candidature of President Mutharika. When the prophecy was fulfilled, Malawians started to pay attention to Austin Liabunya’s prophetic utterances.

Immediately after ascending to the presidency, Liabunya, is on record to have personally gone to deliver a word of prophecy to Chakwera that 2014 wasn’t his time but said the next election was his to win.

Prophet Austin Liabunya then released a fresh prophecy after Peter Mutharika ascended to the presidency. He said Mutharika, who he said refused to obey the instructions of God delivered to him, would be a one-term president as a Pastor, referring to Chakwera, would take over.

According to that 2014 prophecy, Liabunya said Mutharika’s rule would be characterized by satanic activities, a prophecy which came to pass when Mutharika paid a blind eye to the hunting, butchering and dismemberment of Malawians living with Albinism. These people, under the watch of Peter Mutharika, were killed on a scale like it has never been seen in the history of our country.

The perpetrators of these heinous crimes connect the killings to some of the top officials of Mutharika’s regime. The unofficially declared ‘president elect,’ Chakwera as a presidential candidate then, promised to get to the bottom of this saga.

In this 2014 prophecy, Liabunya said how Lazarus Chakwera would ascend to the presidency. “It won’t be easy” he had earlier cautioned.

“Chilima will have a tough time in his party [DPP]. He will be taken by another party [then UTM had not been formed] but he will lose [pointing to the botched 2019 election]. After losing, he will join MCP [referring to the Tonse Alliance which was forged where Chilima legally became President Lazarus Chakwera’s running-mate under MCP ticket], a party which will win the elections,” said Liabunya in 2014 with remarks in parenthesis supplied by this reporter to connect the prophecy as I saw it unfold.

In rehashing his major prophecies, Liabunya said he told Mutharika what to do way back in 2014.

“In 2014 when Mr Ben Phiri humbly came to ask me to meet Professor Mutharika, I gladly went and told him, ‘Don’t worry about Joyce Banda, you’ll defeat her in these elections. I already told her God just wanted to give her the test of the glory. You will win but you will rule only for one term, then Dr Lazarus Chakwera will come after you,” the Prophet said.

Contrasting the situation, this is what Liabunya said to Chakwera in the same year, 2014.

“In 2014 when we met at City Centre [Lilongwe], I said to Dr Chakwera that he would not win the 2014 elections but Mutharika would defeat Joyce Banda and win. While he didn’t like it, I smiled at him and said, ‘don’t worry Sir it’s just not your time now but the next elections of 2019 will be your time to win because Mutharika will be a one-term President and I have told him.

“I want you to learn a lesson here that Jehovah is a God of timing. The same way there is going to be a time when God will give you the miracle you have been praying for. Believe His Prophets! 2 Chronicles 20:20,” said Liabunya.

He added:“God expected him to humble himself and endorse Dr Chakwera in 2019 but he was stubborn enough to be embarrassed. People around him lied to him. I believe today he remembers my advice to him on that afternoon we met,” wrote the prophet on his Facebook page.

It is the fulfillment of the prophecy this year, five years later, after MCP forged an alliance with UTM under Tonse Alliance that Malawians confirmed that Prophet Liabunya is indeed a Prophet of our generation as they know of no other prophet who made a prophetic declaration pointing out on what would happen to our country five years later.

“This was five years ago this man prophesied. Let’s just accept this man was endowed with this gift of prophecy,’ said another Malawian on social media.

The other chipped:“We were not happy when he made the prophecy about Peter Mutharika victory in 2014, we labelled him a fake prophet but it happened. When he made this prophecy that Chakwera would win, we were happy but our friends were not happy calling him a dubious Prophet. I think it’s better to remain quiet and wait for its fulfillment when a word of prophecy is uttered than to denigrate the messenger.”

Commented Isaiah Mkandawire:“I can testify to this. I remember you told me personally when we met at Likuni that was around December 2013 that Dr Laz will not win in 2014 and that he will triumph in the next election. God bless you.”

Phil Harawa chipped in:“I vividly remember that Prophet.”

On his part, Smeda Zoe Singini said the Prophecy has manifested itself very clearly.

“It is manifesting clearly… of course we may not know at what particular stage we are. Surely, God has used you and its good to acknowledge that you heard the message well,” he said.

Confessed Patrick Kamkwamba:“It’s really working as prophesied those of us who followed the prophecies can testify.”

The South African based Malawian Prophet Liabunya concluded by informing his followers on his social media platforms that he will make a detailed prophecy on how the Chakwera presidency will be like.

“5 July 2020 6pm, I’m coming with a prophecy concerning the Chakwera government, watch out. God is still speaking today!” he wrote on his Facebook page.

There is a mushrooming of Prophets in Africa, Malawi has also a good number of them. These prophets are ridiculed and mocked and are mostly described by many people as fake when their prophecies backfire or when they claim to have pulled embarrassing, funny and dubious miracles.

Has Liabunya distinguished himself as a genuine prophet? Is Liabunya the prophet of the Most High God or a Wolf in a Sheep’s clothing. Up to you to decide.

