Malawi police record 38 violent electoral incidents: Fredokiss charged, other suspects to appear in court

Deputy Commissioner of Police Noel Kayira has said said law enforcement agencies have so far recorded 38 violent incidents in relation to Tuesday’s election and that they have also pressed charges to rapper Fredokiss, who was arrested on Tuesday.

Kayira said the police and army are vigilant in protecting the nation before and after the announcement of the election results

He said Fredokiss, real name Fred Penjani Kalua who is son to Cabinet minister Kamlepo Kalua , has been charged with the offense of offering handouts during elections time contrary to Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Act (PPEA).

The charge is against Section 115 of the PPEA and Section 41 of the Political Parties Act. The two acts prohibit people from offering inducement to people during voting.

According to Kayira, the maximum penalty for contravening the law is a charge of K500 000 and a two year custodial sentence while the Political Parties Act attracts a fine of K10 million and a five year custodial sentence.

But Kayira said after all investigations have been concluded, a consolidated charge will be brought before the rapper.

Kayira alsi said 38 incidents were jointly registered by police and Malawi Defence Force and that 46 individuals are in police custody.

He said the suspects were arrested prior to the polling day, on the day of voting and in the past two days after voting was concluded.

Kayira said the offences included intimidation of monitors, torching of a vehicle, being found with other voters’ particulars to vote for them, unlawful detention and dishing out handouts on voting day.

On his part, Malawi Defence Force director of military operations Brigadier General Blaise Saenda confirmed incidents where ex-military officers were arrested in Nkhotakota and Salima, but said the security organ was still probing the matter.

Meanwhile, Phalombe Magistrate’s Court is Friday expected to hear witness testimonies in a case in which nine people are accused of causing violence during the fresh presidential election on June 23 in the district.

The suspects appeared in court on Wednesday where they all pleaded not guilty to the charge of conducting themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace in a public place.

It is reported that the suspects on polling day at Nazombe Primary School Polling Centre in Phalombe East Constituency, threatened voters to choose a particular candidate.

Phalombe Police Station prosecutor Davie Muloza told the court that the State will parade witnesses to testify against the accused.

“Our investigations are still in progress and we will amend the charges relating to electoral laws. We appeared in court to tell the accused why we are keeping them in custody as the Constitution states,” he said.

Phalombe first grade magistrate Damson Banda adjourned the case to Friday.

All the suspects come from Traditional Authority Nazombe in the district.

On Tuesday, Malawians went to the polls to elect president following the nullification of the May 21 2019 presidential election on February 3 this year by the High Court sitting as the Constitutional Court.

