Malawi budget to be withdrawn for Chakwera government to present its first fiscal plan
The K2 trillion 2020/21 National Budget which is before Parliament may be withdrawn and allow a new Finance Minister to be appointed by incoming president Lazarus Chakwera who may be declared Malawi’s sixth president, to table its fiscal plan to factor in its development plans.
The current Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha unveiled the ambitious budget on June 12 and parliamentary committees were last week deliberating the budget in clusters.
But Budget and Finance Committee of Parliament chairperson Sosten Gwengwe said his committee will propose the budget withdrawal under a resolution for a provisional three-month budget for the new government. The annual budget calendar starts on July 1.
Chakwera will be the Head of State and the current Vice-President Saulos Chilima—who is also UTM Party president—will remain in the position as he was the running mate to the winning presidential candidate for Tonse Alliance .
According to MCP sources, the new budget wuld envisages fiscal management, revenue mobilisation, measures for economic stabilisation and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures and providing relief to the masses.
It will also focus on promoting investment for job creation and people friendly policies for the socio economic prosperity of the country.
The Chakwera administration is likely to enhance allocations for social safety net for providing maximum relief to vulnerable segment of the society, including reflecting the fertiliser price of K4 450 per 50kg bag
Gwengwe said Parliament will have to pass a resolution authorising the next minister of finance to spend beyond 1st July.
“The new minister of finance should prepare a provisional budget, normally for four months,” said Gwengwe.
Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara announced that Parliament will reconvene on June 29 Monday for continuation of debate on the proposed 2020/21 National Budget, which will now have to be withdrawn.
The House was supposed to pass the budget by June 30, the end of the government fiscal year.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Kkkkkkkkk koma this world of our Lord! The way things change. Mmene ankapangira present budget ngati Iwowo amuyaya. Pano asiyira anzawo. We should learn to be humble and sincere because we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us.
Sosten gwengwe, chair of budget and finance, mcp spokesperson on finance and its sad you will not be finance minister. Skc wadruza
Welcome news. Chakwera and his rolling MCP party( not Tonse Alliance) should include in the budget what they were promising us. We want K4900 fertilizer. Tatopa ndi was makuponi. We want the one million jobs. We want the K100,000 tax free or minimum wage. A Malawi DPP imatibera. We want katangale athe kuyambira ku police. Moreover we want our jet yomwe Joice Banda sold. Our president Chakwera needs a presidential jet. All cash gate convicts should have their property seized by Govt. No zokambirananso ayi. Ma Burundi, Nigerians should go to Dzeleka if they are real refugees.
Tidanena ife kuti budget sapangirana. Ndizimenezotu. Nyekhwe after nyekhwe
I welcome the development
The annual budget should NEVER have been tabled a week before an Election and all Ministers should have been fired at least 2 weeks before the Election BUT BECAUSE of the Arrogance of the President he refused to believe he would lose the Election the Government will be faced with additional expenses.
That’s a good move