LL city council embark on reshaping the city

Lilongwe city council has embarked on implementing infrastructure development projects in an effort to reshape the Capital City.

Speaking after inspecting the projects with journalists on Friday, Mayor for the city Esther Sagawa reaffirmed the council’s committiment to ensuring good standards and timely completion of the projects.

She also said that as a council, they will continue working on allocating sufficient funds to contractors to facilitate timely completion.

“As contractors are working deligently to deliver high-quality work, the council is fully committed to providing the necessary support to ensure that these development projects are completed as soon as possible,” Sagawa said.

During the tour, Sagawa was accompanied by her deputy Ruth Chingwalu as well as Blantyre city Mayor Joseph Makwinja and his deputy Isaac Jomo Osman.

In his remarks, Mayor for Blantyre city, Joseph Makwinja lamented that through their participation in this exercise they have learn how their counterpart are implementing various projects.

“We have seen that our two cities are facing similar challenges so the visit has provided us with valuable insights on how we can overcome these obstacles,” he said.

Project which are implemented in the city including; construction work of Bombe Road in Area 12, Senti Road, Area 12 road passing the old PTC, Mponongo Bridge as well as the New Shire box cavet.

