MCCCI says ‘National Agriculture Fair’ crucial in promoting economic growth

The Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) has emphasized the importance of the upcoming annual National Agriculture Fair (NAF) which is expected to be conducted from 29-31 August 2024 in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture as crucial in promoting economic growth through agricultural linkages.

MCCCI, Director of Membership Development, Wezi Mungoni made the remarks in Blantyre when she was providing update concerning the upcoming 20th agriculture fair which will be hosted under the theme; ‘Driving Towards Export-Oriented Agriculture through Commercialization and Innovation’.

According to Mungoni, this year’s event is expected to offer a mixture of opportunities for the driving force behind the engine of Malawi’s economic growth driver-Agriculture taking into consideration that agriculture remains the most dominant sector of the Malawi economy hence deserve to be guaranteed as a business and encourage stakeholders in the sector to adopt innovative approaches to production in order to realize increased output.

She said, from manufacturing, financial services, technology to agriculture and value-added services, the NAF seek to by creating a platform for local and international delegates and exhibitors to connect , collaborate and explore new business opportunities.

“For our economy to grow we need to have a platform for different stakeholders in the agricultural sector where they can share experiences and expertise on agricultural activities in order to promote linkages generated within the value chain, so the NAF event is one of the major key in as far as boosting production and economic development and paving the way for a thriving nation is concerned.

“Therefore, we would like to call upon exhibitors to register and take advantage of this exhibition to arrange information sessions for their potential and existing clients said Mungoni,” explained Mungoni.

Currently, MCCCI has registered a total of 131 pavilions which is higher compared to 2023 where only 116 pavilions were recorded.