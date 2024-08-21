Chaponda accuses Misa Malawi of practicing favoritism

Chairperson of the recently concluded Democratic Progressive Party – DPP National Convention, George Chaponda has accused Misa Malawi of practicing favouritism in the way it defends media freedom in the country.

Chaponda was responding to a statement which Misa accused DPP of threatening journalists from Nation newspaper.

He wrote:

“I have seen the attached statement and I wish to express my regret over the unfortunate incidents that involved some of our party supporters and journalists from Nation Publications Limited (NPL).

However, I am left wondering why MISA Malawi chose to issue a public statement without engaging with me or the party leadership first.

Was it not possible to address these incidents amicably, considering the cordial relationship we enjoyed with the media throughout the convention?

One may be tempted to believe that MISA’s statement is aimed at overshadowing the convention’s successes.

Let’s set the record straight: we tried to create an environment where all journalists would be treated fairly, and we are happy that almost all of them covered the convention superbly. We did that because our leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is a democrat and values the media.

Without being fallacious, there was an incident at MCP convention at BICC in Lilongwe and we all read about the incident on the NPL social platform. Surprisingly, we didn’t see any statement on the same.

Despite this, the DPP remains committed to upholding media freedom and promoting a positive working relationship with journalists. We value their role in our democracy and will continue to work together to ensure a free and fair press.”

