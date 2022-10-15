Loans Board paid MK16 billion for ghost needy students

Taxpayer-funded Higher Education Students Loans Board (HESLB) is locked in another scandal following revelations that in 2019, the Board, influenced by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) machination, released almost MK16 billion to Millennium University.

Ironically, the funding did not reach the supposed beneficiaries.

A whistleblower has since filed a query with the Attorney General (AG), asking the office to investigate the matter and bring all those involved in the transaction to answer theft charges.

The money was meant to benefit almost 160 students at the university. But the query indicates that the HESLB does not have a list of the intended beneficiaries.

Both Director of Public Prosecution Steve Kayuni and HELSLB spokesperson could not be immediately reached for a comment, but the documents, which we have seen, indicate that the money was transferred to the university towards the end of 2019 as the country was preparing for the 2020 fresh presidential elections.

During this time, the Board was being headed by late Chris Chisoni, a known DPP operative and one of the party’s main financiers and it is believed that this money was meant to finance the DPP 2020 elections campaign.

Millennium University belongs to former Minister during the United Democratic Front reign Friday Jumbe and in 2020, UDF and DPP were in an electoral alliance in a bid to outsmart the Tonse Alliance.

The MK16 billion revelation comes just two month after two employees at the Loans Board were arrested in July this year for allegedly embezzling the Board of MWK335 million meant for students’ loans.

This money was also stolen between between 2018 and 2019 through a private institution of higher learning called the Africa University of Guidance, Counselling and Youth Development.

The university was reportedly struggling financially and failing to pay rent and the loans board, whose mandate is to provide loans to students in institutions of higher learning, advised the university to appeal for funds from the board.

The university made a proposal for a donation of MWK10 million but the board sent MWK300 million.

The board then asked the university to return the additional money but to various accounts belonging to employees at the loans board.

