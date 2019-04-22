Locomotive runs over granny, kills her

April 22, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

A 75-year-old lady has been killed after a locomotive trolley run over her in Chikhwawa on Sunday.

Police warn people on rail crossing accidents

Chikhwawa police spokesperson Foster Benjamin identified the deceased as Agnes Bismon from Changaime village in chief Chapananga’s area in Chikhwawa.

Benjamin said the driver of the locomotive hooted several times to warn her but she did not heed so the trolley just crashed her head.

“We are advising people to always stay away from the railway because these locomotives do not have instant breaks, they do not have emergency breaks as is the case with vehicles,” he said.

Reports indicate that the old woman had hearing problems.

Chief Chapananga has as well issued a warning to his subjects against trespassing in railways, saying this was a recipe for fatal accidents.

The locomotive trolley was on its way to Mwanza, according to officials.

Chimawala
Guest
Chimawala

What’s a “locomotive trolley”? I am a bit confused

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

