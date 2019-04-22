MEC calls for fresh nomination after death of PP parliamentary candidate in Nkhotakota Central.

People’s Party (PP) is yet to decide on whether they are going to field in another parliamentary candidate or support the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate for Nkhotakota Central Constituency following the death of Andrew Justice Mlotha who was the aspirant for the party.

Speaking in an interview, PP spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda said the party is saddened by the death of Mlotha’s and is yet to decide on the way forward on what decision the executive members will come up with as there are only 29 days to go before the 21 May tripartite elections.

“The party executive committee will meet after the funeral proceedings to decide if it is necessary to field another candidate or support the MCP candidate who is also contesting in the constituency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says all proceedings in relations to Parliamentary Elections in Nkhotakota Central Constituency have been stopped.

In a statement released by the electoral body, MEC Chief elections officer Sam Alfandika, says all nominations that were done in the constituency are void hence fresh nominations to be received 29th of April 2019.

Alfandika says all parliamentary candidates for the constituency who already submitted their nominations and were declared duly nominated need to write letters to the Constituency Returning officer confirming their candidature.

Nkhotakota Central constituency has a total of eight parliamentary candidates who are competing in the coming 21 May 2019 tripartite elections.