London police intensify search for missing Malawian accoutant

London Intensify Search for Security authorities in London, UK, have intensified efforts searching for a Malawian accountant Sautso Chalamba who has been missing since last Friday July 6.

According to information posted by London’s Lewisham Police station, the 44 year old Malawian chartered accountant was “last seen at The Parlour, Canada Square Park, heading towards Canary Wharf train station”.

Details of the circumstances of what happened remain sketchy although it is rumoured that he was in company of a Malawian male friend based in Botswana.

The two are reported to have had drinks together until they parted company about an hour before midnight.

However, this information we can not independently confirm as Nyasa Times .

Meanwhile, the wife Hlupi Chalamba, a lawyer based in Malawi, has taken to Facebook calling on friends and family if they have “any information about my husband who is missing please assist.”

Such efforts have also been made by several Malawians who have taken to the social media to appeal anyone with information.

Chalamba, who is missing, works as Fund Accounting Manager at Saltgate Limited, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He holds a Masters in Accounting and Finance from London South Bank University.

