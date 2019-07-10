Privileged Seodi White thinks Malawians are castrated

In defense of a shameless and pathetic elderly Jane Ansah who has thrown the country on fire, one Seodi Munthali, also known as Seodi White, staged a Shakespearean sob and, surprisingly, accused Malawians of demanding Ansah’s resignation because she is a woman.

To send her broken message, Seodi Munthali cajoled broke and innocent women from poor townships, allowanced them with a caress of laughable coins and she is now leading them into dangers of street protests in defense of Ansah.

To Seodi Munthali and cronies, Ansah’s resignation calls are purely stupid, more of Malawian men’s conspiracy to discredit the movement of women in leadership in Malawi.

To them, even against Ansah’s own admission that the voting process was irregular, Ansah is an angel and Malawian women need to strip naked in streets in protest to ensure she keeps enjoying the privileges of the chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Well, to watch Seodi Munthali fake the sob and, then, rubbish the revered women empowerment movement, is arguably a clear attack on the conscience of the nation.

In fact, what Seodi Munthali has done is not different from what people drunk with power. People drunk with power, like Seodi Munthali, have this obsession of thinking that everyone under them is castrated—that Malawians are unthinking and incapacitated in thought, that they can always smile to submission every bullshit she chokes.

To people like Seodi Munthali, I have got a story of what happens when you mistake silent and calm Malawians for being castrated of power.

A story is told of the great fallen Dambudzo Marechera, my favourite write from Zimbabwe. Just like most Malawians, he was calm, silent, a bit messy and hardly convincing as a person you would consider intellectual. The king, convinced of Damudzo’s castration, employed the castrated Dambudzo at the palace in a silly job of shaving the pubic hair of his wives at the palace.

The story didn’t end well. Dambudzo bedded most of the King’s wives and the King almost killed himself when word was sent to him.

To Seodi Munthali and whoever is sending her to fake those sobs, the moral of the story is clear: Many leaders in power think their subjects are blind to their excesses in urinating on people’s rights.

Seodi Munthali and, whoever is sending her, should stop thinking Malawians are castrated. They are upright to see through the fake sobs. Time is coming—Malawians who you have employed to shave your spouses’ public hair will, I am telling, bed them to deletion.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :