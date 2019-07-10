Malawi Queens ready for Netball World Cup in Liverpool

The Malawi National Netball Team, the Queens, is now in Liverpool for the 2019 Vitality World Netball Cup tournament after a series of strength testing matches in Manchester and Cardiff.

Last week, the Queens lost in a friendly to England in Manchester by 57 baskets to 44.

In Cardiff, the Queens finished second behind Wales in the Quad Series. They lost to Wales by 52 baskets to 47 and won against Northern Ireland by 53 baskets to 37, and Trinidad and Tobago by 53 baskets to 52.

Team Manager for the Malawi National Netball Team, Jane Kachali Saidi, told Nyasa Times that the strength testing matches that the Queens had before the world tournament will help the technical panel headed by Griffin Zagaro Sayenda to polish up the team.

“We are now in Liverpool where the 2019 Netball World Cup will be taking place. I believe we have a team that can compete very well at this level. The friendly matches we had in Manchester and Cardiff will definitely help the technical panel to iron out some tactical hiccups.

“Good news is that Joyce Mvula is now fit and may be featured in some of the games depending on the coach’s assessment,” explained Kachali.

There were doubts if Joyce Mvula, who plays for Manchester Thunders in England, would join the team due to the injury she suffered at her club. Another star missing in the Malawi team is shooter Mwayi Kumwenda.

