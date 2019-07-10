Women linked to DPP hold pro-Ansah march in Blantyre

Dozens of women links to ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) held a march in Blantyre on Wednesday putting on T-shirts symbolizing their support for embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah, who is facing calls to resign from some sections of the society.

However, at the start of the pro-Jane Ansah march, lead organisers includin chief director in the Public Sector Reforms Management Unit Seodi White and Gender Minister Mary Navicha were conspicuously missing .

But DPP Secretary General Gresedler Jeffrey, who is also President Peter Mutharika’s special advisor, took part in the march.

The women under the banner of Forum for Concerned Women in Malawi led by Seodi said Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, was being persecuted for being a woman and they want the “violence against her to come to an end”.

Ansah is facing resignation calls for allegedly messing up the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

However, Seodi said at a news conference that women were disappointed with the way Ansah was being “humiliated, insulted and castigated” and they felt what was happening was a gender issue.

She said: “This is violence against women. It is gender-based violence and we feel the forms of violence that have been perpetrated against her name are forms of violence that have been perpetrated against all Malawian women.

“Dr Jane Ansah will not fall. From today all women in Malawi are Jane Ansahs.”

But commentators have accused Seodi and her troops pulling a gender card in the issues that they are stretching things to a wrong direction.

The protesters were expected to submit a petition at Blantyre civic offices.

