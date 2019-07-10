Women linked to DPP hold pro-Ansah march in Blantyre

July 10, 2019 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 23 Comments

Dozens of women links to ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) held a march in Blantyre on Wednesday  putting on T-shirts symbolizing their support for embattled  Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah, who is facing calls to resign from some sections of the society.

The pro- Ansah demo
Jeffrey says she took part of the march in her capacity as presidential advisor on women affairs.

However, at the start of the pro-Jane Ansah march, lead organisers includin chief director in the Public Sector Reforms Management Unit Seodi White and Gender Minister Mary Navicha were conspicuously missing .

But DPP Secretary General Gresedler Jeffrey, who is also President Peter Mutharika’s special advisor, took part in the march.

The women under the banner of Forum for Concerned Women in Malawi led by Seodi said Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, was being persecuted for being a woman and they want the “violence against her to come to an end”.

Ansah is facing resignation calls for allegedly messing up the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

However, Seodi said at a news conference that women were disappointed with the way Ansah was being “humiliated, insulted and castigated” and they felt what was happening was a gender issue.

She said: “This is violence against women. It is gender-based violence and we feel the forms of violence that have been perpetrated against her name are forms of violence that have been perpetrated against all Malawian women.

“Dr Jane Ansah will not fall. From today all women in Malawi are Jane Ansahs.”

But commentators have accused Seodi and her troops pulling a gender  card in the issues that they are stretching things to a wrong direction.

The protesters were expected to submit a petition at  Blantyre civic offices.

Aka
Guest
Aka

Komanso abale Wa Jeffrey Grezieder ndi joka amwene! Zochitika zake zimandiwaza. She is very jovial like Dausi koma mkati mwawo hmmmmmmmm mwadzadza zoopsa

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
A Few Good Men
Guest
A Few Good Men

big up women

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Onjezani
Guest
Onjezani

This is the beauty of democracy! Everyone should be free to express their views. These people we saw on the streets today also participated in the elections. Whether they were ferried to town or now is not an issue. In fact ferrying them to town to express their view is a good thing as their view would not have been heard otherwise.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
namatetule
Guest
namatetule

Why did you not show the : SAY NO TO MOB JUSTICE PLACARD?’

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Chumba
Guest
Chumba

I love my concubines.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
innocent m'bama
Guest
innocent m'bama

i’m proud of women,keep it up

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Munthu muwemi
Guest
Munthu muwemi

Big up Mary Navicha and Seodi White. This is the way to go. Jane Ansah is just an innocent person who needs respect. Next time you plan to go to street again, please invite men also. We are equally concerned with the way our respected mother Jane Ansah is being abused.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
THE APOSTLE
Guest
THE APOSTLE

SO YOU MEAN THERE IS NO LONGER REASONING IN OUR WOMEN THAT THEY CAN BE USED LIKE A CONDOM BY THESE DPP THIEVES.

ASAAAAAA, WHATS REALLY GOING ON IN MALAWI?? EISSHHH KAMUZU SHOULD TURNING IN HIS GRAVE WHEN HIS SPIRIT SEES THIS NONSENSE

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

Even police providing security were women

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
mwana mlomwe
Guest
mwana mlomwe

kodi mukusowa okukandani mawuka chani munyatu muyaluka ife ndiye sitikusiyani ataa ndi tipex wanu uja musova nonse pamodzi ndi opanda mano mkamwa uja mumati kaya mutharika .

7 hours ago
7 hours ago