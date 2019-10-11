Loti Dzonzi speaks at Abidjan Africa Development Bank conference

Former Inspector General of Malawi Police Loti Dzonzi who has just returned from the USA Malawi Embassy presented a paper at the at the Africa Development Bank ombudsman which was held Abidjan, Ivory Coast recently.

According to sources Dzonzi one of the most educated Inspector Generals in Malawi history, presented a paper on self reflection, accountability and winning teams.

“The African Development Bank (Afdb) looked at his impeccable track record and they bought into his ideas. He is a rare breed and one who does not shirk responsibility. The biggest plus, is his track record which saw him heading the Police as an IG but he carried himself around like a constable. This IG would walk on foot in Chinsapo and Area 23 just to bring Malawians closer to the Police Service ,’ said the source.

Dzonzi himself in a separate interview with Nyasa Times confirmed that he presented the paper and the event was an eye opener.

He said: “What ever I have accomplished in life is because of mother Malawi. Having retired from civil service I believe there is still more I can do for this country. This is the reason why I set up a consultancy firm which is fully ingrained in entrenching leadership, management, personal growth and leadership. Malawi and its people has huge potential and with concerted efforts we will prosper in leaps and bounds together.”

Dzonzi also disclosed that he will be working closely with the youth by organizing youth camps so that they can realize their full potential and make decisions that can change their lives for the better.

“What I have seen and heard being a member of several forums, we are just discussing problems but bringing clear solutions to the problems is something we need to work hard on. There are always solutions to any problem and we should find those solutions,” he added.

Dzonzi also added that he is currently busy reading and will be writing books to inspire the youth to be ambitious and realize their goals.

“I am currently at home writing books which are 60 pagers because life these days is very fast.God willing I will write many just to inspire the youth to be incredible leaders,” said Dzonzi.

A former Police Officer who worked closely with Dzonzi but asked for anonymity said he is not surprised by the accomplishments of his former boss.

“He is focused and always wants to do things to detail. His accomplishments speaks for themselves and as a Police Service we need to put to good use his advice,” he added.

