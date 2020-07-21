Lover gets appraisal in Maya’s new song ‘Ndasankha’

Born in 1996, Maya Mahowe came into the world at the height of Afro Pop and Reggae music. Perhaps that is why she found herself hooked with it and began her journey in that kind of music realm. Maya has now delivered a unique take with her third single titled ‘Ndasankha’ currently buzzing in various local radio stations and available on major music and streaming sites.

Maya, 23 came in the limelight in 2018 when she released a single titled “Patience” that was followed by ‘No food for a lazy Man’ early this year and now her latest, “Ndasankha” produced by D Wine at Pinnacle Records in Lilongwe.

Listening to her previous songs, “Ndasankha” proves to be an improvement of all of them and growth seems to be taking its course in as far as Music is concerned. In the song, the persona seems to be in deep love and willing to stay forever.

The song also talks of how other people fight tirelessly to ruin other peoples relationships ,but the persona is confident that his/her relationship is untouchable and those with bad motives will reap nothing.

Speaking in interview with Nyasa Times, Mahowe said it has taken her a while to come up with a well-cooked song as she also consulted a number of artists before finalizing it saying team work is always at her heart in every project she does.

Looking at how wide the industry is, Mahowe says she feels that she has what it takes to break through and that other established artists are not a threat to her but rather people who could contribute positively in her music career.

“The sky is big enough for every bid; the industry is big enough for all of us artists. We are not in a competition, we are colleagues but at the same time we challenge each other to do good music that can motivate and inspire our fans,” she said

According to Mahowe, people should expect more beautiful songs from her and that she is currently working tirelessly for her full album expected to be out probably by the end of this year or early next year.

Currently, Maya Mahowe is in third year at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Bunda Campus doing Agricultural extension but apart from Music she is also an actress and her music traits started manifesting when she was a member of a choir at Likuni Girls Primary School.

