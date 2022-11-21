LSPCA raises K10 million in charity golf tournament

Lilongwe Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (LSPCA) says it has managed to raise about K10 million through its fundraising golf tournament which was held on Saturday November 19, 2022 at Lilongwe Golf Club.

In an interview, LSPCA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Eveline Sibindi van Dam said that the money which they have raised is more that what they were expecting.

“We really want to show our gratitude to the sponsors and the golfers who participated in the fundraising golf tournament, a lot of golfers were sponsors themselves and the tournament has been our first major fundraiser as LSPCA.

“After making the calculations, we have seen that the money which we have raised is more than what we were expecting as it is double the money which we hoped for,” Sibindi van Dam said.

She added that, the funds which have been raised will assist her organisation in doing some of its daily operations.

“We serve 5,000 animals in our state-of-the-art veterinary hospital in Kanengo and a veterinary clinic in Area 3 annually.

“We also run a continuous rabies vaccination campaign and we have vaccinated over 200,000 dogs in Lilongwe in anti-rabies program, therefore the funds which we have raised through the golf tournament will go towards supporting some of our works,” she said.

She also said the funds raised will also be used in improving the lives of donkeys in Lilongwe, Dedza and Dowa district as well as training veterinary students and para-veterinary students from Lilongwe University of Agriculture Natural Resources (LUANAR).

According to her, LSPCA works in partnership with the government as well as LUANAR and it mainly provides its services in the central region.

“The LSPCA is the trusted partner of the Malawi Government in relation to all animal welfare and animal health matters in Malawi.

“We are also the trusted partner of LUANAR as it offers veterinary and para-veterinary education in the country, we are the main provider of veterinary services in central Malawi with a clientele of more than 2,000 households,” she said.

She also said her organisation serves animals in 50 percent of Lilongwe’s high-density areas and 100% of small scale farms around Lilongwe through the mobile clinic which provide free services.

In his comment, one of the golfers who participated in the fundraising golf tournament, Wasim Shakil hailed the golf tournament saying that the activity was of good course.

