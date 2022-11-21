Minister NyaLonje touts newly launched Malawi Priorities book

November 22, 2022 Fazilla Tembo – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje has described a newly launched book titled “Malawi Priorities” as a milestone in the pursuit of the Malawi 2063 vision

Nyalonje was speaking when she presided over the book launch by the National Planning Commission (NPC) in partnership with African Institute for Development Policy (Afidep) and Copenhagen Consensus Centre in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje presided over the book launch in Lilongwe
She said the book is a seminal document that clearly shows where nation should invest its resources and collaborate efforts in order to realize the great impact.
“This book provides a systematic process to help priorities the most effective and high impact solutions in Malawi,” she said.
NPC Director General Dr. Thomas Munthali said the book is an evidence based which will be used in making  choices, policies and decision making.
“This book is highlighting a lot of rigorous research that has been conducted by the institutions,” he said.
Munthali said the book will also act as a compendium of different research evidence that will inform the priorities that different sectors of the country should be pursuing and implementing.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Commission authorizes Go Fresh Limited to acquire Kapani Poultry

State-funded Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) has given a go-ahead to Go Fresh Limited to acquire Kapani Prime Poultry...

Close