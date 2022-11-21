Minister NyaLonje touts newly launched Malawi Priorities book

Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje has described a newly launched book titled “Malawi Priorities” as a milestone in the pursuit of the Malawi 2063 vision

Nyalonje was speaking when she presided over the book launch by the National Planning Commission (NPC) in partnership with African Institute for Development Policy (Afidep) and Copenhagen Consensus Centre in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

She said the book is a seminal document that clearly shows where nation should invest its resources and collaborate efforts in order to realize the great impact.

“This book provides a systematic process to help priorities the most effective and high impact solutions in Malawi,” she said.

NPC Director General Dr. Thomas Munthali said the book is an evidence based which will be used in making choices, policies and decision making.

“This book is highlighting a lot of rigorous research that has been conducted by the institutions,” he said.

Munthali said the book will also act as a compendium of different research evidence that will inform the priorities that different sectors of the country should be pursuing and implementing.

