LUANAR requires more funding to manage Bunda farm

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) has disclosed that it requires more financial resources to manage Bunda farm, which is situated at the university’s Bunda campus.

The money, according to the institution, should be at least double the amount it got in the 2022/2023 financial year for running the farm, which was pegged at MK422 million.

LUANAR Farm Manager Hastings Manase, said this after meeting with members of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Science and Technology who visited Bunda farm.

Manase said the institution, among others, wants to have machinery that will help in value addition of various crops at the farm.

“This time around we need to focus more on value addition which will involve buying of more machines,” he said.

Manase added the university has 310 hectares of land at the farm, which it has cultivated during this season with the aim of feeding the nation as well as improving the economy.

According to him, of these 310 hectares, 110 are for soya beans, 40 for seed maize, 40 for grain, 30 for rice, 87 for groundnuts and the remaining hectares are for other small crops.

The university is also into keeping of livestock like cattle, goats and chickens at the farm, among others.

Manase bemoaned the lack of resources at the farm as a major constraint to achieving their dream.

Parliamentary Cluster Chairperson on Education, Science and Technology, Ephraim Nayeja, expressed satisfaction with the crops at the farm.

“We are very much impressed with what we have seen. This is encouraging,” he said.

Nayeja further said the committee will recommend to Parliament for it to approve enough funding for the farm.