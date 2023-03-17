Tanzania gives Malawi K1bn, helicopters for cyclone Freddy mission

The Republic of Tanzania has donated a cash support amounting $1million to Malawi towards national disasters caused by cyclone Freddy.

A statement from Tanzanian High Commission to Malawi available to Nyasa Times on Friday said they will also provide two heavy duty helicopters for search and rescue mission as well as 100 service men for the mission and assorted relief items for cyclone Freddy survivors in southern part of Malawi.

“The Commission would like to convey heartfelt condolences from the President of Tanzania, Her Excellency Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan to the President Lazarus Macathy Chakwera, government and the people of Malawi for the loss of life, destruction of properties and public infrastructure following the devastation by heavy rains and winds caused by cyclone Freddy,” it reads.

The statement further said: “We pray for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace and the injured to have a speedy recovery.”

The statement, however, said the High Commission avails itself of the opportunity to renew to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Malawi the assurance assurance of its highest consideration.

Recently, President Chakwera appealed for local and international support to the disaster stricken districts where over 300 lives have been lost, several people injured and property damaged.

